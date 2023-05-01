Directori d'empreses
Aemetis
Principals Informacions
    Sobre nosaltres

    Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company that focuses on developing and commercializing negative carbon intensity products and technologies. It operates through three segments and produces and sells ethanol, animal feed, high-grade alcohol, hand sanitizer, and biodiesel. The company also researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. It sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies, transport companies, resellers, distributors, and private refiners. Aemetis was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

    http://www.aemetis.com
    Lloc web
    2006
    Any de fundació
    167
    Núm. d'empleats
    $250M-$500M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

