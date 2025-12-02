La compensació de Gestor de Producte in United States a ADP oscil·la entre $124K per year per a Product Manager i $418K per year per a VP Product Management. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $182K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ADP. Última actualització: 12/2/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$182K
$166K
$2.7K
$13.6K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
33.3%
ANY 1
33.3%
ANY 2
33.3%
ANY 3
A ADP, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:
33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (Infinity% per període)
