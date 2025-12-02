Directori d'empreses
ADP
  • Salaris
  • Gestor de Producte

  • Tots els Salaris de Gestor de Producte

ADP Gestor de Producte Salaris

La compensació de Gestor de Producte in United States a ADP oscil·la entre $124K per year per a Product Manager i $418K per year per a VP Product Management. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $182K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ADP. Última actualització: 12/2/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$182K
$166K
$2.7K
$13.6K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Veure 2 Més Nivells
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Salaris de Pràctiques

Calendari d'Adquisició

33.3%

ANY 1

33.3%

ANY 2

33.3%

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A ADP, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (Infinity% per període)



PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Producte a ADP in United States és una compensació total anual de $417,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a ADP per al rol de Gestor de Producte in United States és $181,800.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a ADP

Altres recursos

