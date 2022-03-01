Directori d'Empreses
ADNOC
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

ADNOC Salaris

El rang de salaris de ADNOC varia de $70,446 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $196,943 per a Enginyer Geològic a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de ADNOC. Última actualització: 8/12/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer Geològic
$197K
Enginyer Mecànic
$130K
Gerent de Projecte
$163K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Enginyer de Programari
$70.4K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$108K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a ADNOC és Enginyer Geològic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $196,943. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a ADNOC és de $130,029.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a ADNOC

Empreses relacionades

  • LinkedIn
  • Airbnb
  • Pinterest
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos