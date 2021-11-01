Directori d'empreses
ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Salaris

El salari de ACV Auctions oscil·la entre $85,425 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $200,000 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta.

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $150K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $200K
Científic de Dades
Median $110K

Dissenyador de Producte
$87.6K
Gestor de Producte
$85.4K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a ACV Auctions és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $200,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a ACV Auctions és $110,000.

