Acronis Salaris

El salari de Acronis oscil·la entre $51,449 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $132,197 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Acronis. Darrera actualització: 9/7/2025

$160K

Gestor de Producte
Median $75.4K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $90.8K
Científic de Dades
$51.4K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$100K
Gestor de Projectes
$79.2K
Vendes
$132K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Acronis és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $132,197. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Acronis és $84,998.

