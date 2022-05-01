Directori d'empreses
Abrigo
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Abrigo Salaris

El salari de Abrigo oscil·la entre $94,565 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $154,000 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Abrigo. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $154K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Servei al Client
$141K
Gestor de Producte
$94.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Arquitecte de Solucions
$151K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Abrigo är Enginyer de Programari med en årlig total ersättning på $154,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Abrigo är $146,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Abrigo

Empreses relacionades

  • Deel
  • SumUp
  • Adyen
  • Klarna
  • LEK
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos