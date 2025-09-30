La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Switzerland a ABB totalitza CHF 122K per year per a Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Switzerland totalitza CHF 118K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de ABB. Última actualització: 9/30/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Software Engineer
CHF 122K
CHF 122K
CHF 0
CHF 0
Senior Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títols inclososEnviar nou títol