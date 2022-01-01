Directori d'empreses
ABB
ABB Salaris

El salari de ABB oscil·la entre $6,349 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $191,040 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de ABB. Darrera actualització: 9/8/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $82.9K
Enginyer de Maquinari
Median $120K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $98K

Científic de Dades
Median $39.4K
Analista Financer
Median $9.3K
Comptable
$53.2K
Analista de Negoci
$114K
Enginyer de Controls
$28.6K
Redactor Publicitari
$45.2K
Servei al Client
$6.3K
Màrqueting
$17.9K
Enginyer Mecànic
$63.5K
Gestor de Producte
$151K
Gestor de Projectes
$154K
Vendes
$86.8K
Enginyer de Vendes
$50.6K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$32.5K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$191K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$76.1K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a ABB és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $191,040. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a ABB és $63,528.

