84.51˚
84.51˚ Salaris

El salari de 84.51˚ oscil·la entre $80,400 en compensació total anual per a un Operacions de Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $252,000 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 84.51˚. Darrera actualització: 9/7/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
Median $123K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $140K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Enginyer de Dades

Científic de Recerca

Vendes
Median $105K

Gestor de Producte
Median $252K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$80.4K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$241K
PMF

Altres recursos