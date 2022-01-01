Directori d'empreses
7-Eleven
7-Eleven Salaris

El salari de 7-Eleven oscil·la entre $13,345 en compensació total anual per a un Comptable a la banda baixa fins a $189,750 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 7-Eleven. Darrera actualització: 9/7/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer II $138K
Senior Software Engineer $157K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Gestor de Producte
Median $178K
Analista de Dades
Median $90K

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $190K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $120K
Comptable
$13.3K
Analista de Negoci
$86.4K
Ajustador de Sinistres
$99.5K
Servei al Client
$37.7K
Científic de Dades
$126K
Analista Financer
$98.5K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$131K
Recursos Humans
$119K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$32.2K
Màrqueting
$181K
Gestor de Disseny de Producte
$156K
Gestor de Projectes
$39.6K
Vendes
$45K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$127K
Capitalista de Risc
$15.7K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at 7-Eleven is Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari with a yearly total compensation of $189,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 7-Eleven is $119,400.

Altres recursos