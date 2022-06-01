Directori d'empreses
3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global Salaris

El salari de 3Pillar Global oscil·la entre $46,892 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $217,905 per a un Èxit del Client a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 3Pillar Global. Darrera actualització: 9/7/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $47.9K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Èxit del Client
$218K
Dissenyador de Producte
$164K

Gestor de Producte
$46.9K
Gestor de Projectes
$51.1K
Vendes
$80.4K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$60.4K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$107K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a 3Pillar Global és Èxit del Client at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $217,905. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a 3Pillar Global és $70,384.

