La compensació de Analista Financer in United States a 3M totalitza $90K per year per a T1. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $100K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de 3M. Última actualització: 10/27/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
T1
Financial Analyst
$90K
$85.5K
$2.5K
$2K
T2
Advanced Financial Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
Senior Financial Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
Specialist Financial Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
No s'han trobat salaris
Calendari d'Adquisició

0%

ANY 1

0%

ANY 2

100 %

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU + Options

A 3M, RSU + Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 0% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (0.00% anual)

  • 0% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (0.00% anual)

  • 100% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (100.00% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ANY 1

33.3%

ANY 2

33.3%

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU + Options

A 3M, RSU + Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (33.30% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Analista Financer a 3M in United States és una compensació total anual de $161,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a 3M per al rol de Analista Financer in United States és $111,000.

