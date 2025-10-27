Directori d'empreses
3M
  • Salaris
  • Científic de Dades

  • Tots els Salaris de Científic de Dades

3M Científic de Dades Salaris

La compensació de Científic de Dades in United States a 3M oscil·la entre $161K per year per a T1 i $156K per year per a T4. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $150K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de 3M. Última actualització: 10/27/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
T1
Data Scientist
$161K
$152K
$0
$9.1K
T2
Advanced Data Scientist
$114K
$108K
$0
$5.9K
T3
Senior Data Scientist
$142K
$138K
$0
$4.5K
T4
Specialist Data Scientist
$156K
$146K
$0
$10.2K
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Calendari d'Adquisició

0%

ANY 1

0%

ANY 2

100 %

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU + Options

A 3M, RSU + Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 0% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (0.00% anual)

  • 0% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (0.00% anual)

  • 100% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (100.00% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ANY 1

33.3%

ANY 2

33.3%

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU + Options

A 3M, RSU + Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (33.30% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Científic de Dades a 3M in United States és una compensació total anual de $162,462. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a 3M per al rol de Científic de Dades in United States és $151,000.

Altres recursos