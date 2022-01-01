Directori d'empreses
23andMe
23andMe Salaris

El salari de 23andMe oscil·la entre $48,634 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $305,520 per a un Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 23andMe. Darrera actualització: 9/7/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
Gestor de Programes
Median $170K
Científic de Dades
Median $160K

Analista de Negoci
$181K
Analista de Dades
$147K
Analista Financer
$175K
Màrqueting
$306K
Dissenyador de Producte
$48.6K
Reclutador
$242K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$204K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$269K
Investigador UX
$173K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at 23andMe is Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $305,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 23andMe is $177,761.

