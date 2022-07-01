Directori d'Empreses
1WorldSync
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

1WorldSync Salaris

El rang de salaris de 1WorldSync varia de $7,568 en compensació total anual per a Dissenyador Gràfic a l'extrem inferior a $140,700 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 1WorldSync. Última actualització: 8/10/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Dissenyador Gràfic
$7.6K
Dissenyador de Producte
$29.6K
Operacions d'Ingressos
$74.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Enginyer de Programari
$141K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a 1WorldSync és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $140,700. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a 1WorldSync és de $52,005.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a 1WorldSync

Empreses relacionades

  • Sensera Systems
  • Eigen Technologies
  • LogMeIn
  • Verifone
  • Arcesium
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos