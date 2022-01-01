10x Genomics Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de 10x Genomics varia de $92,859 en compensació total anual per a Gerent d'Instal·lacions a l'extrem inferior a $477,375 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 10x Genomics. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $332K

Enginyer de programari de control de qualitat (QA)

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $230K
Enginyer Biomèdic
$120K

Científic de Dades
$347K
Gerent d'Instal·lacions
$92.9K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$203K
Legal
$375K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$285K
Enginyer Òptic
$219K
Dissenyador de Producte
$159K
Gestor de Producte
$353K
Reclutador
$214K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$477K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a 10x Genomics és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $477,375. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a 10x Genomics és de $230,000.

Altres recursos