1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Salaris

El salari de 1-800-FLOWERS.COM oscil·la entre $21,142 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $70,350 per a un Operacions de Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. Darrera actualització: 9/7/2025

$160K

Màrqueting
$61.3K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$70.4K
Enginyer de Programari
$21.1K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a 1-800-FLOWERS.COM és Operacions de Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $70,350. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a 1-800-FLOWERS.COM és $61,305.

