Starry
Starry Salaris

El rang de salaris de Starry varia de $104,475 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Mecànic a l'extrem inferior a $182,408 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Starry. Última actualització: 8/7/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $114K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$117K
Enginyer Mecànic
$104K

Gestor de Producte
$155K
Gerent de Projecte
$124K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$182K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$119K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Starry is Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,408. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starry is $119,400.

