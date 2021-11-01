Directori d'Empreses
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Salaris

El rang de salaris de Societe Generale varia de $19,083 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $197,040 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Societe Generale. Última actualització: 7/30/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
L1 $19.1K
L2 $27.5K
L3 $25.8K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Enginyer de programari backend

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Científic de Dades
Median $50K
Gestor de Producte
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Analista de Negocis
Median $20.7K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $56.6K
Gerent de Projecte
Median $82.4K
Analista de Dades
$62.9K
Analista Financer
$28.6K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$149K
Banquer d'Inversions
$138K
Legal
$189K
Consultor de Gestió
$56.4K
Gerent de Programa
$69.5K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$76.4K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$197K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$121K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$69.3K
Redactor Tècnic
$40.3K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Societe Generale és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $197,040. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Societe Generale és de $56,488.

Altres recursos