Directori d'Empreses
Skillshare
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Skillshare Salaris

El rang de salaris de Skillshare varia de $140,000 en compensació total anual per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem inferior a $235,935 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Skillshare. Última actualització: 7/29/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Científic de Dades
Median $140K
Dissenyador de Producte
$152K
Gestor de Producte
$231K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Enginyer de Programari
$140K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$236K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Skillshare és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $235,935. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Skillshare és de $152,235.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Skillshare

Empreses relacionades

  • MasterClass
  • Cambly
  • IXL Learning
  • Ascend Learning
  • Teachers Pay Teachers
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos