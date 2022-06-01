Directori d'Empreses
Skilljar
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Skilljar Salaris

El rang de salaris de Skilljar varia de $145,500 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $268,650 per a Vendes a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Skilljar. Última actualització: 7/29/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $146K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Gestor de Producte
$201K
Vendes
$269K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Skilljar és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $268,650. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Skilljar és de $201,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Skilljar

Empreses relacionades

  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Quick Base
  • Interactions
  • CloudPassage
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos