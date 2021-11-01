Directori d'Empreses
Skillbox
Skillbox Salaris

El rang de salaris de Skillbox varia de $20,374 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $30,597 per a Màrqueting a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Skillbox. Última actualització: 7/29/2025

$160K

Redactor Publicitari
$22.9K
Màrqueting
$30.6K
Gestor de Producte
$29.4K

Enginyer de Programari
$20.4K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Skillbox és Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $30,597. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Skillbox és de $26,190.

Altres recursos