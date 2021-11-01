Directori d'Empreses
Sitel Group
Sitel Group Salaris

El rang de salaris de Sitel Group varia de $3,194 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $31,356 per a Servei al Client a l'extrem superior.

$160K

Analista de Negocis
$6.6K
Servei al Client
$31.4K
Analista de Dades
$8.5K

Científic de Dades
$22.7K
Enginyer de Programari
$3.2K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Sitel Group és Servei al Client at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $31,356. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Sitel Group és de $8,528.

