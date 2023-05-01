Directori d'Empreses
Sirona Medical
Sirona Medical Salaris

El rang de salaris de Sirona Medical varia de $149,021 en compensació total anual per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $208,950 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Sirona Medical. Última actualització: 8/5/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$193K
Dissenyador de Producte
$149K
Gestor de Producte
$156K

Enginyer de Programari
$176K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$209K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Sirona Medical est Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $208,950. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Sirona Medical est de $176,400.

