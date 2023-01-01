Directori d'Empreses
Sally Beauty Holdings Salaris

El rang de salaris de Sally Beauty Holdings varia de $58,800 en compensació total anual per a Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a l'extrem inferior a $129,350 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Sally Beauty Holdings . Última actualització: 8/8/2025

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$58.8K
Màrqueting
$68.6K
Gestor de Producte
$116K

Enginyer de Programari
$129K
Investigador UX
$113K
PMF

