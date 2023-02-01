Directori d'Empreses
Recharge Payments
Recharge Payments Salaris

El rang de salaris de Recharge Payments varia de $79,644 en compensació total anual per a Màrqueting a l'extrem inferior a $295,470 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Recharge Payments. Última actualització: 8/7/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $195K
Màrqueting
$79.6K
Dissenyador de Producte
$128K

Gestor de Producte
$99.5K
Vendes
$223K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$295K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Recharge Payments és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $295,470. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Recharge Payments és de $161,722.

