PacBio Salaris

El rang de salaris de PacBio varia de $100,500 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Mecànic a l'extrem inferior a $276,375 per a Gerent de Projecte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de PacBio. Última actualització: 8/6/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $205K
Analista de Negocis
$186K
Científic de Dades
$248K

Enginyer de Maquinari
$149K
Enginyer Mecànic
$101K
Gerent de Projecte
$276K
Vendes
$105K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a PacBio és Gerent de Projecte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $276,375. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a PacBio és de $186,065.

Altres recursos