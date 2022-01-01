Directori d'Empreses
OZON
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

OZON Salaris

El rang de salaris de OZON varia de $6,942 en compensació total anual per a Màrqueting a l'extrem inferior a $134,670 per a Servei al Client a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de OZON. Última actualització: 8/6/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
17 $26K
18 $44.8K
19 $58.9K
20 $59.4K
21 $89.6K
22 $58.7K

Enginyer de programari frontend

Enginyer d'aprenentatge automàtic

Enginyer de programari backend

Enginyer de programari de control de qualitat (QA)

Enginyer d'Android

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Analista de Dades
17 $24K
18 $37K
Gestor de Producte
17 $18.1K
18 $58.7K
19 $73.7K
20 $74.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
20 $66.2K
21 $73.9K
Científic de Dades
18 $39K
19 $56.6K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $26K
Analista de Negocis
Median $24.1K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
Median $50.3K
Comptable
$30.3K
Assistent Administratiu
$101K
Desenvolupament de Negocis
$18.1K
Servei al Client
$135K
Analista Financer
$37.1K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$20.9K
Recursos Humans
Median $29.5K
Màrqueting
$6.9K
Gerent de Projecte
$32.3K
Operacions d'Ingressos
$19.2K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$82.5K
Redactor Tècnic
$15.7K
Recompenses Totals
$19.8K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a OZON és Servei al Client at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $134,670. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a OZON és de $38,065.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a OZON

Empreses relacionades

  • SelectQuote
  • XING
  • Stewart Title
  • Hays
  • Franklin Templeton
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos