Oyster HR Salaris

El rang de salaris de Oyster HR varia de $98,999 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $235,620 per a Màrqueting a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Oyster HR. Última actualització: 8/6/2025

$160K

Recursos Humans
$166K
Màrqueting
$236K
Dissenyador de Producte
$99.7K

Gestor de Producte
$148K
Enginyer de Programari
$99K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$149K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Oyster HR és Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $235,620. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Oyster HR és de $148,377.

