National Institute of Standards and Technology
National Institute of Standards and Technology Salaris

El rang de salaris de National Institute of Standards and Technology varia de $60,300 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $195,020 per a Gerent de Programa Tècnic a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de National Institute of Standards and Technology. Última actualització: 7/27/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Maquinari
$129K
Enginyer Òptic
$82.4K
Enginyer de Programari
$60.3K

Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$195K
PMF

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v National Institute of Standards and Technology je Gerent de Programa Tècnic at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $195,020. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v National Institute of Standards and Technology je $105,880.

Altres recursos