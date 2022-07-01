Directori d'Empreses
Medici
Principals coneixements
    Medici is working to change how healthcare is delivered by recreating the doctor-patient relationship. With the secure messaging app, physicians and patients have the ability to connect via text, call, or video, from anywhere and on their schedule. This enables patients to chat with their doctor, vet, or therapist at any time, and clinicians to extend care and get paid without extra overhead or burdensome schedules. With over 20,000 doctors across the platform, Medici is leading the way in the future of healthcare.

    http://www.medici.md
    2016
    150
    $10M-$50M
    Altres recursos