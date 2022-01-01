Directori d'Empreses
McKinsey
McKinsey Salaris

El rang de salaris de McKinsey varia de $8,033 en compensació total anual per a Assistent Administratiu a l'extrem inferior a $467,895 per a Consultor de Gestió a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de McKinsey. Última actualització: 8/4/2025

$160K

Consultor de Gestió
Business Analyst $122K
Senior Business Analyst $167K
Associate $224K
Senior Associate $224K
Engagement Manager $294K
Associate Partner $468K
Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $177K
Senior Software Engineer I $214K
Senior Software Engineer II $230K
Principal Architect I $293K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer de dades

Analista de Negocis
Business Analyst $123K
Senior Business Analyst $175K

Científic de Dades
Data Scientist $151K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
Associate $194K

Informàtica de la salut

Gestor de Producte
Product Manager $205K
Senior Product Manager $229K
Engagement Manager $259K
Principal $238K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $205K

Dissenyador d'UX

Analista de Dades
Median $130K
Capitalista de Risc
Median $212K

Associat

Analista

Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $277K

Arquitecte de dades

Arquitecte de núvol

Engagement Manager
Median $300K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
Median $275K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
Median $223K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $230K
Comptable
$102K

Comptable tècnic

Actuari
$236K
Assistent Administratiu
$8K
Operacions de Negocis
$216K
Gerent d'Operacions de Negocis
$313K
Desenvolupament de Negocis
$342K
Analista Financer
$246K

Analista de riscos

Recursos Humans
$40.5K
Banquer d'Inversions
$216K
Màrqueting
$33.8K
Enginyer Mecànic
$127K
Gerent de Disseny de Producte
$287K
Gerent de Programa
$161K
Gerent de Projecte
$184K
Reclutador
Median $130K
Enginyer Comercial
$225K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$116K
Investigador UX
$129K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a McKinsey és Consultor de Gestió at the Associate Partner level amb una compensació total anual de $467,895. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a McKinsey és de $213,239.

Altres recursos