Loblaw Digital Salaris

El rang de salaris de Loblaw Digital varia de $46,638 en compensació total anual per a Gerent de Projecte a l'extrem inferior a $142,244 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Loblaw Digital. Última actualització: 7/31/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer I $66.9K
Software Engineer II $99.6K
Senior Software Engineer $121K
Staff Software Engineer $122K

Enginyer d'aprenentatge automàtic

Enginyer de programari backend

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Gestor de Producte
Median $114K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
Median $92K

Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $142K
Científic de Dades
Median $91.9K
Analista de Negocis
$51.6K
Desenvolupament de Negocis
$105K
Analista de Dades
$71.7K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$132K
Màrqueting
$115K
Dissenyador de Producte
$97K
Gerent de Projecte
$46.6K
Investigador UX
$98.4K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Loblaw Digital és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $142,244. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Loblaw Digital és de $98,990.

