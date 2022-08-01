Directori d'Empreses
LiveControl
Principals coneixements
    • Sobre

    LiveControl is your video production crew... except completely remote. We're solving the video production headache (a huge problem for creators and organizations) by making it simple and on-demand. Our clients install our 4k multi-camera setup into their venue, and our team of remote videographers, pan, tilt, zoom, and mix the cameras to produce amazing live streaming video...entirely in the cloud. Live streaming video has now become table stakes for music venues, comedy clubs, content creators, and even churches and funeral homes.

    http://livecontrol.io
    Lloc web
    2018
    Any de fundació
    45
    Nombre d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Feines destacades

    Altres recursos