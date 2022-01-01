Directori d'Empreses
L3Harris
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

L3Harris Salaris

El rang de salaris de L3Harris varia de $34,387 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Comercial a l'extrem inferior a $170,833 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de L3Harris. Última actualització: 7/30/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

Enginyer de programari backend

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer de xarxes

Enginyer de programari de control de qualitat (QA)

Enginyer de programari de producció

Enginyer de sistemes

Enginyer de Maquinari
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

Enginyer de FPGA

Enginyer de radiofreqüència

Enginyer Mecànic
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Enginyer Elèctric
Median $145K
Gerent de Projecte
Median $81K
Científic de Dades
Median $123K
Gerent de Programa
Median $150K
Analista Financer
Median $80K
Gestor de Producte
Median $98K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $108K
Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $155K

Arquitecte de dades

Comptable
$60.2K
Enginyer Aeroespacial
$141K
Analista de Negocis
$67.7K
Desenvolupament de Negocis
$102K
Analista de Dades
$79.6K
Recursos Humans
$118K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$148K
Enginyer Òptic
$92K
Dissenyador de Producte
$86.4K
Enginyer Comercial
$34.4K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$105K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$169K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a L3Harris és Enginyer de Programari at the Scientist Software Engineering level amb una compensació total anual de $170,833. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a L3Harris és de $106,413.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a L3Harris

Empreses relacionades

  • Northrop Grumman
  • GE Aviation
  • Boeing
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Honeywell
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos