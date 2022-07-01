Directori d'Empreses
Kyruus
Kyruus Salaris

El rang de salaris de Kyruus varia de $135,000 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $184,075 per a Gerent de Programa Tècnic a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Kyruus. Última actualització: 7/30/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $135K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$176K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$184K

PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Kyruus és Gerent de Programa Tècnic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $184,075. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Kyruus és de $175,875.

Altres recursos