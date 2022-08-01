Directori d'Empreses
Jelec
Principals coneixements
  Contribueix amb alguna cosa única sobre Jelec que pugui ser útil per als altres
    • Sobre

    Jelec has been providing support for power distribution and instrumentation systems since October 1996. Today, Jelec provides a wide range of products and services primarily for the oil and gas industry, both on and offshore. Jelec is dedicated to providing the highest quality services. We have developed and implemented internal quality control programs to ensure total customer satisfaction, from design to implementation. Particular emphasis has been placed on documentation, training, and support.

    jelec.com
    Lloc web
    1996
    Any de fundació
    45
    Nombre d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

