Directori d'Empreses
Jambb
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa
Principals coneixements
  • Contribueix amb alguna cosa única sobre Jambb que pugui ser útil per als altres (ex: consells d'entrevista, elecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Jambb is a digital comedy collectibles startup that aims to provide collectors with the value and exclusivity of physical collectibles through novel content. They allow fans to acquire and share epic comedy moments, while enabling comedians to reach new fans and generate additional revenue. Jambb is utilizing NFTs to create sustainable entertainment and provide true ownership to collectors. They offer various options for collectors, including renting access to other fans and creating their own comedy show. Jambb collectibles can be found on major NFT platforms like Flow, GigLabs, and Eternal.

    jambb.com
    Lloc web
    2020
    Any de fundació
    31
    Nombre d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rep salaris verificats a la teva safata d'entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i s'apliquen la Política de privadesa i els Termes del servei apply.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Jambb

    Empreses relacionades

    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Uber
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos