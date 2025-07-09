Indian Institute of Science Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
Indian Institute of Science
El rang de salaris de Indian Institute of Science varia de $1,200 en compensació total anual per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem inferior a $11,293 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Indian Institute of Science. Última actualització: 8/2/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$1.2K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$6.7K
Enginyer de Programari
$11.3K

PMF

据报道，Indian Institute of Science最高薪的职位是Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$11,293。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Indian Institute of Science的年总薪酬中位数为$6,693。

Altres recursos