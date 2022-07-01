Imagen Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de Imagen varia de $108,540 en compensació total anual per a Reclutador a l'extrem inferior a $398,000 per a Metge a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Imagen. Última actualització: 7/31/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$131K
Metge
$398K
Gestor de Producte
$216K

Reclutador
$109K
Enginyer de Programari
$114K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

