Directori d'Empreses
IKEA
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

IKEA Salaris

El rang de salaris de IKEA varia de $16,478 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Mecànic a l'extrem inferior a $422,100 per a Gerent de Ciència de Dades a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de IKEA. Última actualització: 7/30/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer $96.3K
Senior Software Engineer $105K

Enginyer de programari backend

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Científic de Dades
Median $61.2K
Gestor de Producte
Median $100K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $107K

Dissenyador d'UX

Comptable
$85.7K
Assistent Administratiu
$23.4K
Analista de Negocis
$66.6K
Servei al Client
$26.6K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$422K
Analista Financer
$83.1K
Dissenyador Industrial
$35.8K
Enginyer Mecànic
$16.5K
Gerent de Projecte
$55.3K
Reclutador
$66.7K
Vendes
$50.3K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$31K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$77.6K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$109K
Investigador UX
$54.8K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a IKEA és Gerent de Ciència de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $422,100. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a IKEA és de $66,626.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a IKEA

Empreses relacionades

  • Patagonia
  • Meijer
  • Hallmark Cards
  • Publix
  • Klarna
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos