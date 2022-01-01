IHS Markit Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de IHS Markit varia de $9,944 en compensació total anual per a Analista Financer a l'extrem inferior a $258,700 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de IHS Markit. Última actualització: 7/30/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer $99.2K
Senior Software Engineer $136K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $98K
Analista de Negocis
$79.1K

Desenvolupament de Negocis
$84.2K
Analista de Dades
$83.7K
Científic de Dades
$106K
Analista Financer
$9.9K
Recursos Humans
$51K
Banquer d'Inversions
$29.8K
Consultor de Gestió
$192K
Gerent de Disseny de Producte
$122K
Gestor de Producte
$170K
Gerent de Projecte
$93.5K
Reclutador
$13.4K
Enginyer Comercial
$111K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$104K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$259K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$112K
Investigador UX
$149K
PMF

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ IHS Markit คือ Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $258,700 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ IHS Markit คือ $101,341

Altres recursos