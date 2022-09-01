iFood Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de iFood varia de $12,478 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $100,491 per a Gerent de Ciència de Dades a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de iFood. Última actualització: 7/30/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
I9 $12.5K
I10 $22.6K
I11 $23K
I12 $29.2K
I13 $37.7K
I14 $39.8K
N1 $42.9K
N2 $53.5K

Enginyer de programari backend

Científic de Dades
Median $36.1K
Gestor de Producte
Median $15.8K

Operacions de Negocis
$33.6K
Analista de Negocis
$26.8K
Analista de Dades
$37K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$100K
Recursos Humans
$26.7K
Dissenyador de Producte
$23.9K
Gerent de Disseny de Producte
$94.9K
