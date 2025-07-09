Directori d'Empreses
Idp Education
Idp Education Salaris

El rang de salaris de Idp Education varia de $5,016 en compensació total anual per a Vendes a l'extrem inferior a $160,464 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior.

$160K

Assistent Administratiu
$38.1K
Científic de Dades
$98.7K
Màrqueting
$62.2K

Dissenyador de Producte
$66.1K
Gestor de Producte
$160K
Vendes
$5K
Enginyer de Programari
$9.6K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Idp Education és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $160,464. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Idp Education és de $62,239.

