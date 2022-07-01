Directori d'Empreses
hims & hers
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

hims & hers Salaris

El rang de salaris de hims & hers varia de $140,250 en compensació total anual per a Analista Financer a l'extrem inferior a $482,575 per a Dissenyador Industrial a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de hims & hers. Última actualització: 8/5/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $200K

Enginyer de programari backend

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $150K
Gestor de Producte
Median $205K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $250K
Analista de Negocis
$176K
Analista de Dades
$171K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$402K
Analista Financer
$140K
Dissenyador Industrial
$483K
Màrqueting
$239K
Gerent de Projecte
$176K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a hims & hers és Dissenyador Industrial at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $482,575. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a hims & hers és de $200,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a hims & hers

Empreses relacionades

  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos