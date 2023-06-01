Directori d'Empreses
Folloze
    • Sobre

    Folloze offers a Content Experience Platform for creating ABM and demand-gen content marketing campaigns to drive marketing and sales success, fuel pipeline and growth, and engage and convert B2B buyers at every stage of their journey. The platform provides frontline marketers with the tools, insights, and autonomy to succeed in the new era of digital selling and buyer engagement. Folloze helps keep B2B sales on top with personalized, buyer-centric experiences. Request a demo to discover how to utilize account-based marketing and demand-gen campaigns to turn engagement into revenue.

    http://www.folloze.com
    Lloc web
    2013
    Any de fundació
    126
    Nombre d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Altres recursos