For more than 165 years, FNBO, a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, has set the standard for outstanding customer service coupled with some of the most innovative financial products in the industry. When it opened in 1857, FNBO was a local bank that served only Omaha and the surrounding communities. Today, FNBO has locations in eight states and more than 6.6 million customers across the country. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have nearly $30 billion in managed assets and 5,000 employee associates.