Directori d'Empreses
Flow
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Flow Salaris

El rang de salaris de Flow varia de $22,612 en compensació total anual per a Gerent de Programa a l'extrem inferior a $218,900 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Flow. Última actualització: 7/29/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Màrqueting
$128K
Gestor de Producte
$106K
Gerent de Programa
$22.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Reclutador
$99.5K
Enginyer de Programari
$109K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$219K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Flow és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $218,900. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Flow és de $107,478.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Flow

Empreses relacionades

  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Plaid
  • Figma
  • AppDynamics
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos