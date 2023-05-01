Directori d'Empreses
Flora Growth
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa
Principals coneixements
  • Contribueix amb alguna cosa única sobre Flora Growth que pugui ser útil per als altres (ex: consells d'entrevista, elecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Flora Growth Corp. cultivates and develops medicinal cannabis and cannabis derivative products for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. They offer skincare and beauty products, plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails CBD derived products, lifestyle wellness products, and cannabis consumption accessories. They sell their products under various brands and are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    floragrowth.com
    Lloc web
    2019
    Any de fundació
    277
    Nombre d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rep salaris verificats a la teva safata d'entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i s'apliquen la Política de privadesa i els Termes del servei apply.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Flora Growth

    Empreses relacionades

    • Apple
    • Amazon
    • Facebook
    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos