Fermilab
Fermilab Salaris

El rang de salaris de Fermilab varia de $70,000 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $105,000 per a Enginyer Mecànic a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Fermilab. Última actualització: 7/29/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $70K
Científic de Dades
Median $74K
Enginyer Mecànic
Median $105K

Assistent Administratiu
$105K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$78.4K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Fermilab és Enginyer Mecànic amb una compensació total anual de $105,000. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Fermilab és de $78,400.

